Police, fire departments collecting supplies to help victims of Mississippi tornadoes
Police and fire departments are organizing drives to collect supplies and non-perishables for the victims of the tornadoes that hit Mississippi and left over 20 people dead.
The Walker Police Department is holding a drive to collect non-perishable food, water, toiletries, and other necessities for the victims and families affected by the tornadoes. The department is collecting the items Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the department building, at 10136 Florida Boulevard in Walker.
The Independence Volunteer Fire Department is also collecting supplies from on Friday Mar. 31. They'll be taking their concession trailer to provide 600 meals to members of the Mississippi community. They are also accepting monetary donations in addition to basic supplies, and their drive will be held Friday at Central Station at 163 West 7th Street in Independence.
