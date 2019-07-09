Police: Fingers bitten off during fight at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person's fingers were bitten off after a confrontation got out of hand in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The altercation was first reported around 6 p.m. on N St. Gerard Circle. Police confirmed to WBRZ that fingers were bitten off of one of the individual's hands.

BRPD says it's investigating the incident, but it's unclear if anyone is facing charges at this time.