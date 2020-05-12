Police find stolen dog, make arrest after video showing abuse goes viral

SLIDELL - On Tuesday morning, members of the Slidell Police Department found and returned a woman's dog after it was allegedly stolen by her ex-boyfriend.

Police were alerted to the situation when the woman took to Facebook and posted a disturbing video that appeared to show a man abusing her dog.

On Tuesday morning, Slidell Police announced, via their Facebook page, that they were investigating the video.

The dog's owner, a woman named Rachelle Fassy claimed on Facebook the dog was stolen by her ex-boyfriend,who she says was holding the animal as a way of getting back at her. In the video the man is seen holding the dog up by the neck, as if he's choking the animal.

Police announced Tuesday afternoon that the suspect had been taken into custody, and more details surrounding the case would be released soon.