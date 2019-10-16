Police find no sign of abducted Alabama girl

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney Photo: Birmingham Police Dept

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who was abducted say a search of a Birmingham, Alabama, apartment complex didn't turn up signs of the child.

Multiple police officers descended on a small apartment development Wednesday morning in Birmingham less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from where Kamille McKinney was last seen Saturday at a birthday party.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Johnny Williams, says officers were acting on a tip. But he says police searched every apartment and vehicle in the complex and didn't find the child who relatives called "Cupcake."

Authorities say the girl was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project Saturday night.