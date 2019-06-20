Police find missing dog that survived deadly crash

92°
Thursday, June 20 2019
UPDATE: Authorities have located Merlot. Police say he was injured but is expected to be OK.

CENTRAL- Authorities are searching for a small dog that was riding in a vehicle with its 71-year-old owner when the man died in a crash. 

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 64 between Hubbs and Liberty Road. Police say Donald Earl Metcalf was ejected from his Toyota Tundra and found dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a white dog on the man's lap minutes before the crash happened. A friend of the family tells WBRZ Metcalf and his dog, named Merlot, were inseparable and often traveled together.

Anyone who finds the dog is asked to call police at 225-367-1254.

