Police find man shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death inside his vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was called in around 7:50 a.m., leading officers to find an unidentified man shot to death inside a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

