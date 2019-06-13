Police find man hiding in attic above teenage girl's bedroom

Photo: WATE

MT. JULIET, TN - A man was arrested after he allegedly hid in an attic above a 14-year-old's bedroom, only coming down at night to visit the teenager.

WATE reports Matthew Castro, 18, was arrested after the girl's mother called police to her Tennesee home June 2.

She said she came home to find Castro, her daughter's boyfriend, standing at the top of her stairs. When she told him to leave the house, he instead made a b-line for her daughter's bedroom.

Police searched the home and found Castro hiding in the attic crawl space. He was removed by force when he refused to come down.

Investigators learned that Castro had been living in the attic and would come down at night through an attic door leading to the teen's closet.

Castro was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespass.