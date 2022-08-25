85°
Police find drug dealer hiding in drainage ditch after weeks-long search
COVINGTON- Officers found a "major" drug dealer hiding in a drainage ditch after he spent weeks running from police.
The Covington Police Department arrested Javon Williams, 34, on Wednesday after investigators determined he was dealing fentanyl and heroin in the area. Williams was arrested in the Covington Point neighborhood after police spent three weeks searching for him, according to the department.
Police did not detail what drugs Williams had in his possession but said he was caught with roughly $70,000 worth of fentanyl.
Williams was booked for obstruction of justice, flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weapons and several drug-related charges.
