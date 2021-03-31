Police find body near ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in north Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the person's body was found in the 2400 block of Galvez Trace, which is off Scenic Highway near the Exxon Mobil Chemical Plant.

No other details surrounding the person's death were immediately available.