Police find 2 bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington

3 hours 23 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 9:32 AM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo: WWL-TV

COVINGTON - Police found two bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in Covington's downtown district, kicking off a homicide investigation early Monday morning. 

The Covington Police Department said the bodies were discovered around 7 a.m. behind a business on Gibson Street.

Police were spotted setting up a crime scene tape around Dependable Glass Works in that area. Officers said they are questioning two people, but neither of them are employees of the business.

Police said the investigation is being handled as a double homicide, but no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

