Police: Father, mishandling gun, fatally shoots toddler

1 hour 39 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 February 08, 2020 3:46 PM February 08, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo Credit: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 19-month-old boy was shot to death in Louisiana and police have arrested his father on a manslaughter charge.

The shooting happened Friday night in Shreveport, shortly after 6 p.m., according to a police news release.

Investigators believe the child’s father was mishandling a firearm when it discharged, striking the child in the chest, police said Saturday in a news release. The child died later at Oschner LSU Hospital. The coroner identified the child as Kayson Wright.

Police said Derrick Wright, 29, was jailed on a manslaughter charge in the death of his son. Jail records were not immediately available and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

