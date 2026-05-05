Police erroneously report woman's death; Remains in critical condition after I-12 jump

WALKER- The Walker woman who jumped from a moving vehicle Wednesday is in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Walker Police identified the woman as 26-year old Whitney Shantel Cotton. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp, the incident occurred at approximately 7:15 Wednesday evening.

“From our preliminary investigation, we have learned that Ms. Cotton was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her fiancé, Matthew Vincent Roberts (27) of Walker,” Captain Sharp said. “As the pickup truck traveled along the westbound entrance ramp to I-12 in Walker. Cotton opened her door and leapt from the vehicle, striking her head on the roadway when she fell. It is our understanding that the couple were arguing when the incident occurred.”

Following the incident, Cotton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“At this time, we do not suspect foul play in connection with this matter,” said Sharp. “Nevertheless, our investigation is continuing and we would very much like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.”

Walker Police ask that anyone witnessing the incident contact the Police Department at (225) 664- 3125.

Police initially reported the woman as having died Thursday but later issued a correction. As of this post, police said, the woman was in critical condition.

"Walker Police received incorrect information regarding Ms. Cotton’s condition," police said in an update.