Police: Elderly woman found covered in flies, blood, feces after caretaker abandons her for days

Blaze Franklin (67)

BATON ROUGE - A home health nurse called 911 when her patient was found covered in flies and feces after being left unattended for several days.

Authorities responded to the call in the 2600 block of Main St. on Oct. 27 to find a 96-year-old woman crying, wincing, and covered in blood and feces.

The elderly victim was left in the care of 67-year-old Blaze Franklin. The home nurse says this was not the first time Franklin abandoned the victim for days at a time without proper care or arranging for someone to be there in his place, according to court documents.

Officials say upon arrival, the odor of blood and feces was so strong, officers on the scene initially thought there was a dead body inside of the home.

When the home nurse removed the diapers off of the victim, flies and clots of blood were found inside. Arrest records state the pool of liquid leaked from the diapers, covering the victim's body and bed.

Franklin told authorities he was unaware of the 96-year-old's conditions, but stated he was there the day prior to feed and change her.

Medics on the scene reported that the diaper likely had not been changed in 2-6 days, which was the last time a nurse was at the residence. Medics also stated Franklin put a clean diaper over top of a "severely soiled" one and the victim was left dehydrated and without food.

Franklin admitted to authorities that the home nurse demonstrated how to properly change the victim's diaper and to do so every 2-3 hours, according to arrest records.

Authorities say Franklin was also aware that nurses were on call to assist at any time free of charge. In addition, a care facility was also available for the elderly woman, who is unable to care for herself, but Franklin refused those services as well, police say.

The home nurse also told officials that the woman was still wearing the same clothes that she was previously wearing during their last visit, which was several days prior.

Instead of taking action, authorities say Franklin neglected to care for the victim, adding it is "extremely unlikely" that the victim reached her state of helplessness in less than 24 hours.

Franklin was transported to the 1st district for processing, paperwork, and fingerprinting. He was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with cruelty to the infirmed. His bond has been set at $200,000.