Police: Eight shot in New Orleans off I-10; one critically hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight people in New Orleans were wounded by gunfire, including one woman who got shot in the face, police said Sunday.

New Orleans police said the shootings happened early Sunday shortly after midnight along a service road near Interstate 10.

Paramedics took a woman to a hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the face, according to a police news release. New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney told WWL-TV the seven other victims were all in stable condition. Police said some victims were merely grazed by gunfire.

Looney declined to release further details of what happened, citing the ongoing police investigation. Police have not announced any arrests.

The road where the shooting happened was described by news outlets as an area dotted with abandoned businesses and large parking lots.