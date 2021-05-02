77°
Police: Drunk driver arrested after causing 3-car crash, damaging police car

May 02, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested a drunk driver early Sunday morning after the driver caused a three-car crash that involved one police car.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Louisa Avenue. State troopers and local police officers were helping Entergy close down part of the 1-610 when the driver drove into the work zone and caused the crash, according to reports.

The incident caused minor injuries. Police arrested the driver on counts of reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

