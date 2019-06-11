85°
Police: Driver who fled crash scene died in separate crash just miles away

Tuesday, June 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THERIOT - State police say a man who ran away from a crash he caused died after he got into another accident a short while later.

Lousiana State Police said Ricky Giroir Jr, 44, died after his vehicle ran off Bayou Dularge Road in Terrebonne Parish around 9:30 Monday night.

Investigators believe Giroir was driving his Dodge Durango about five miles south of LA 182 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

While investigating the crash, state troopers learned Giroir was involved in another crash farther north on Bayou Dularge Road. Police say Giroir struck another vehicle there earlier that night and then fled the scene.

It's unknown if Giroir was impaired at the time. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. 

The crashes remain under investigation.

