Latest Weather Blog
Police: Driver who fled crash scene died in separate crash just miles away
THERIOT - State police say a man who ran away from a crash he caused died after he got into another accident a short while later.
Lousiana State Police said Ricky Giroir Jr, 44, died after his vehicle ran off Bayou Dularge Road in Terrebonne Parish around 9:30 Monday night.
Investigators believe Giroir was driving his Dodge Durango about five miles south of LA 182 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
While investigating the crash, state troopers learned Giroir was involved in another crash farther north on Bayou Dularge Road. Police say Giroir struck another vehicle there earlier that night and then fled the scene.
It's unknown if Giroir was impaired at the time. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The crashes remain under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field