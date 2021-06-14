92°
Police: Driver struck and killed after running red light on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Police say a person died after he ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle Sunday night.
Baton Rouge Police believe 21-year-old Lexis Felton was killed in the crash on the corner of Florida Blvd and North 19th St. around 10 p.m.
Detectives say Felton died at the scene. A passenger in his car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
