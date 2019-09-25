Police: Driver in deadly Livingston Parish crash was likely impaired

DENHAM SPRINGS - Investigators believe a driver was possibly impaired when he died in a violent crash along a highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on LA 1025 west of LA 447.

State police say Norman Holt, 45, was driving along 1025 when his pick-up truck left the roadway, went into a ditch and overturned. Holt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe Holt may have been impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.