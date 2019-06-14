67°
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital.
They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.
The Trump Organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's unclear what the powder was.
Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Police say a hazmat unit is also at the scene.
