81°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Don't call us with Taco Bell complaints
SLIDELL, La. (AP) - A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it's there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.
The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of "both hard and soft taco shells."
The department says while it was a "travesty," it can't do anything about it. The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.
The officers say "we can't make this stuff up."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment