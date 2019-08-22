Latest Weather Blog
Police: Doctor from Baton Rouge killed her children before shooting herself inside Georgia home
VININGS, GA - Police believe a doctor from Baton Rouge murdered her two adult children before killing herself in a suspected murder-suicide.
WSB-TV reports the bodies of Dr. Marsha Edwards and her two children, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and 20-year-old Erin Edwards, were found in her townhome Wednesday evening. The residence is located in a gated community in Vinings, which lies just outside Atlanta.
Police discovered the bodies after someone contacted authorities concerned about their well-being. All three appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
Investigators suspect Marsha Edwards shot her children before killing herself.
Edwards went to Southern University before earning her medical degree at the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport in 1996. Edwards' ex-husband and father of the two victims is Christopher Edwards, a prominent Atlanta-area surgeon.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
