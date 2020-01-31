Police discover one person injured at a College Drive gas station

BATON ROUGE - Authorities found a man with a gunshot wound at a gas station on College Drive Thursday evening.

Police arrived at the Shell gas station located on the corner of College Drive and Bennington Ave after they received reports of a possible shooting around 6 p.m.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital.

According to police the injured victim was dropped off at the gas station. Police do not know where the actual shooting occurred.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.