Police discover gunshot victim inside burning vehicle on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Feb. 17) morning, a victim who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds was found inside of a vehicle that was on fire.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities were notified about a burning vehicle on Florida Boulevard near North Sherwood Forest sometime before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

After rushing to the scene, police found a person who appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries inside of the vehicle.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available from authorities.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.