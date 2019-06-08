Police: Deputy coerced mother to perform oral sex on 1-year-old

ST GABRIEL- An Iberville deputy is in jail in St. Gabriel this afternoon for his alleged involvement in the rape of a one-year-old boy.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau says 33-year-old Iberville Deputy Shaderick Jones allegedly filmed a mother performing oral sex on her one-year-old child.

"We found out that Iyeshasa Todd was the person in the video who is performing oral sex on a one-year-old infant," Ambeau said.

Police also say Jones went to the mother's home because he had a warrant out for her arrest for a traffic violation. The mother told authorities she was afraid to go to jail so Jones blackmailed her into doing the video, using the arrest warrant as leverage.

"The child's mother alleged that she was coerced to perform oral sex because she had a traffic warrant for her, she said, Mr. Jones coerced her to perform the act on the child, he said that was his fantasy," Ambeau said.

According to Ambeau, a third party female brought the 2-minute video to the police station Friday. She alleged the video was sent to her via Facebook. Authorities say the video was recorded at 4:38 p.m. Thursday at the child’s house. GPS from the deputy’s unit confirmed Jones was at the house during that time of the abuse.

Ambeau says in all his years as the chief he has never seen anything like this.

"In my 16 years as the chief of police, I have not seen anything more disgusting and sickening in my life," Ambeau said.

As of right now, the child is in the care of his grandmother.

He was arrested and booked at West Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday night on principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office, and possession of child porn charges. The mother was arrested and booked at Iberville Parish Prison for 1st-degree rape and incest. As of now, no bond had been set for either arrest.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2015 and was terminated immediately after the arrest.