Police: Deadly Tuesday morning crash on I-12 E at 10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - A deadly crash on I-12 EB at the 10/12 split claimed the life of at least one individual Tuesday, Dec. 8, officials say.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident Tuesday morning involved one vehicle. As of 7 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called to the scene.
At this time, additional details related to the crash are limited.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
FATAL CRASH: I-12 EB at 10/12 split, now in clearing phases. No delay. pic.twitter.com/FR7uZRLZpD— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 8, 2020
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
