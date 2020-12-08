60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Deadly Tuesday morning crash on I-12 E at 10/12 split

10 hours 33 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, December 08 2020 Dec 8, 2020 December 08, 2020 7:14 AM December 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A deadly crash on I-12 EB at the 10/12 split claimed the life of at least one individual Tuesday, Dec. 8, officials say.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident Tuesday morning involved one vehicle. As of 7 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called to the scene.

At this time, additional details related to the crash are limited.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days