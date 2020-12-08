Police: Deadly Tuesday morning crash on I-12 E at 10/12 split

BATON ROUGE - A deadly crash on I-12 EB at the 10/12 split claimed the life of at least one individual Tuesday, Dec. 8, officials say.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the incident Tuesday morning involved one vehicle. As of 7 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called to the scene.

At this time, additional details related to the crash are limited.

