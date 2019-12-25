Police: Christmas Eve argument takes violent turn, ends in arrest

Charles A. Lee Jr.

BATON ROUGE - A Christmas Eve domestic dispute ended with one man behind bars.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, just before 4 p.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a home off Monterey Boulevard in regards to an argument that was said to have taken a violent turn.

Police say 25-year-old Charles A. Lee Jr. and a woman he'd been in a relationship with were bickering about the fact that he'd stopped by without any baby food.

According to the woman, Lee was poised to leave when she, holding their one-year-old son in her arms, began walking beside him and yelling at him.

At this point, she claimed Lee picked her up, while she was still clutching their child, and threw the two of them down on the floor.

The woman told police the fall injured their little boy, causing a large knot on his head.

Shortly after this, she claimed, Lee fled the scene.

Police say the woman told them where she suspected Lee was and upon following up, officers apprehended him at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex.

According to a police report, when confronted by the officers, Lee admitted that he had an outstanding warrant but also said he'd never pushed or thrown the mother of his child.

Police say Lee insisted that he'd merely picked her up and set her down, after which, she fell down due to her own unsteadiness.

Lee was arrested on charges of domestic abuse/battery/child endangerment and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.