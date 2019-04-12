Police: Child thrown from third-floor balcony at Mall of America

Photo: WCCO

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police in Minnesota say a 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was pushed or thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America.

Witnesses say the boy's mother was screaming and asking others to pray for her son.

Tiny Hailey of Burnsville, Minnesota, tells the Star Tribune she was walking with her husband on the mall's first floor when she heard screams. Hailey says the mother appeared to be in shock and "didn't know what to do," and that "Nobody was helping her."

Witnesses say a suspect ran away and was arrested at the mall's transit station. The 24-year-old man from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is being held at the Bloomington Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect apparently does not know the victim or the victim's family.