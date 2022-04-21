78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Child shot mom at Baton Rouge apartment

2 hours 59 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 7:02 AM April 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hospitalized after her 5-year-old child got hold of a gun and shot her in the leg. 

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the Ardendale Oaks apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman is expected to survive. 

Trending News

Police have not released any other details related to the shooting at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days