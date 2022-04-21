Police: Child shot mom at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hospitalized after her 5-year-old child got hold of a gun and shot her in the leg.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the Ardendale Oaks apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman is expected to survive.

Police have not released any other details related to the shooting at this time.