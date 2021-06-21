Police: Child killed in Webster Parish UTV crash

WEBSTER PARISH - Authorities say that as two children were playing on a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) over the weekend, their vehicle crashed and one child was killed.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the tragic incident occurred Sunday around 3 p.m. on Webster Parish's Grant Circle.

Authorities say 11-year-old Morris Naron of Plain Dealing was a passenger in the UTV while it was being driven by a 14-year-old girl along Grant Circle.

Police say as the teenager made a left turn onto Bistineau Terrace Road, she lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

During the tragic crash, troopers say Naron was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV.

The boy lost his life in the incident, police say.

The 14-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

According to LSP, the incident remains under investigation.