Latest Weather Blog
Police: Child killed in Webster Parish UTV crash
WEBSTER PARISH - Authorities say that as two children were playing on a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) over the weekend, their vehicle crashed and one child was killed.
According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the tragic incident occurred Sunday around 3 p.m. on Webster Parish's Grant Circle.
Authorities say 11-year-old Morris Naron of Plain Dealing was a passenger in the UTV while it was being driven by a 14-year-old girl along Grant Circle.
Police say as the teenager made a left turn onto Bistineau Terrace Road, she lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
During the tragic crash, troopers say Naron was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV.
The boy lost his life in the incident, police say.
The 14-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Trending News
According to LSP, the incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREAKING: Police investigate deadly shooting on Monet Drive
-
Audit of LWC reveals improper payments made to deceased individuals
-
LSU requesting COVID vaccine mandate
-
LSU students share mixed feelings about potential vaccine mandate
-
Some EBR neighborhoods worry new subdivisions will add to drainage problems