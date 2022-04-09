74°
Police chief's son facing charges after overnight shooting in St. Gabriel

3 hours 31 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, April 09 2022
By: Emily Davison
Kevin Ambeau Jr. in 2015 after arrest for shooting and killing two people during a fight (Photo: The Advocate)

Editor's note: The sheriff's office clarified the suspect was not in custody as of Saturday morning.

ST. GABRIEL - The son of St. Gabriel's police chief is facing charges after an overnight shooting that left one injured.

Officials said Saturday that Kevin Ambeau Jr., the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., is a suspect in the shooting.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the St. Gabriel area.

Ambeau Jr. fired a gun towards two people, striking one of them in the arm, according to the sheriff's office. The current condition of the victim was not reported.

Deputies say a warrant has been issued for Ambeau Jr.'s arrest, and he is expected to face two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Ambeau Jr. was previously arrested in 2015 for shooting and killing two people in St. Gabriel after a fight. An Iberville Parish grand jury later cleared him of any wrongdoing, and he was not indicted.

This is a developing story.

