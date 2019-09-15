75°
Police chief arrested for taking money from secret account
KAPLAN - The elected police chief of a south Louisiana town has been arrested for stealing town money.
Louisiana State Police arrested Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams Monday, on charges related theft and malfeasance in office.
Master Trooper Brooks E. David, a State Police spokesman, says Adams couldn't provide receipts for $19,000 in spending. David says investigators determined Adams took more than $7,000.
KATC-TV reports Adams was booked into the Vermillion Parish Jail, posted $15,000 in bail and was released.
Louisiana's Legislative Auditor in October detailed police department bookkeeping problems. Other officials didn't know about accounts police chiefs had long controlled.
Kaplan Mayor Kirk Champagne tells The Advocate that Adams, first elected in 2010, is up for re-election in March. He remains chief for now unless he is convicted or resigns.
