Police chase suspect hiding in Florida Blvd. business; Standoff unfolds Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police believe a pursuit suspect may be hiding in a tire shop on Florida Boulevard.

Police were on the scene at the business in the 2800 block of Florida Boulevard around 12:30 Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they believed a suspect related to a chase was in the business at the corner of Florida and Atkinson.

Limited information was released, as police are actively involved in the situation.

Check back for updates.