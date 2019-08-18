Police chase stolen vehicle through Old Goodwood

BATON ROUGE - Some quiet, enviable addresses and streets were the hub of unusual activity overnight after a stolen vehicle was chased, cornered and stopped in the Old Goodwood area.

Police revealed Saturday, two people were arrested after a chase that eyewitnesses said unfolded along Government Street. Eyewitnesses shared video with WBRZ of a chase that sped down Esplanade Ave. Police said the chase was part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

The chase ended with the arrest of two people on Burgundy, a short, cut-thru street between Jefferson and Foster.

Names of the two people were not released.

Video of the chase shared with WBRZ by witnesses showed a handful of police cars chasing one vehicle.

Police said the vehicle they were pursuing was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

