88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash on Essen Lane

11 hours 22 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, July 27 2021 Jul 27, 2021 July 27, 2021 7:25 AM July 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A chase through Baton Rouge involving State Police ended with a collision near an I-12 on-ramp Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle earlier that morning and attempted to pull the driver over. 

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled. Police say the suspect engaged officers in a brief high-speed pursuit along Essen Lane that ended around 7 a.m., when the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Traffic cameras showed at least four police units and two ambulances at the scene of the crash.

Trending News

State police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is now in custody.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital. 

The suspect involved in the chase has not been identified at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days