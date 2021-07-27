Latest Weather Blog
Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A chase through Baton Rouge involving State Police ended with a collision near an I-12 on-ramp Tuesday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle earlier that morning and attempted to pull the driver over.
Instead of pulling over, the driver fled. Police say the suspect engaged officers in a brief high-speed pursuit along Essen Lane that ended around 7 a.m., when the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Traffic cameras showed at least four police units and two ambulances at the scene of the crash.
Very active crash- Essen off I-12... left lane blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Xb5rEQ4d3t— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 27, 2021
State police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is now in custody.
The other driver was also taken to a local hospital.
The suspect involved in the chase has not been identified at this time.
