Police chase in Gonzales tied to manhunt for suspects accused of shooting Mississippi officer; 8 in custody

GONZALES - Eight people are in custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot a law enforcement officer in Mississippi ended up in Ascension Parish.

Gonzales police released the following statement about the arrests:

During the evening hours of January 26, 2023, shortly after 5pm, Gonzales Police Department Officers were contacted by the Gulfport Mississippi Police Department. Gulfport PD Detectives informed Gonzlaes Police of an active manhunt they were executing, regarding the home invasion and shooting of a law enforcement officer, that occurred in Vicksburg, MS, as well as other home burglaries within the Gulfport area.

Warrants were secured for two suspects in this investigation by Gulfport PD and a possible location for the suspects at 316 W. Caroline St in Gonzales. Officers made an attempt to locate at this residence and discovered one of the described vehicles parked at the home on Caroline St.. Gonzales Plain clothes officers, Special Operations officers, assisted by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office plain clothes units surveilled the residence. Suspects were witnessed getting into vehicles parked at the residence and traffic stops were attempted after they left from the residence. A vehicle pursuit ensued with the suspects. The combined efforts of Gonzales PD and APSO deputies resulted in the arrest of the fleeing suspects at LA 44 at its intersection with LA 42.

Gulfport PD investigators are currently enroute to Gonzales to provide valued information and to assist in further investigation.

Currently, the Gonzales PD has detained 8 subjects in reference to this investigation. Arrest and identities will be provided in a forthcoming release, the investigation is still very active and fluid.