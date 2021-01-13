Latest Weather Blog
Police chase, fatal fiery crash shuts down I-10 West at Louisiana Ave.
LAFAYETTE - A police chase out of Iberville Parish led to a fiery crash on I-10 West shutting down the interstate near Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette.
Iberville Parish deputies spotted a stolen vehicle out of New Orleans around 8:30 p.m. that was headed toward Lafayette.
Louisiana State Police assisted with the pursuit, using spike strips to slow the stolen vehicle.
Authorities say the vehicle then crashed into a road maintenance truck and both vehicles went up in flames.
Two people inside of the road maintenance truck were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one was seen exiting the stolen vehicle.
The interstate remains closed westbound at Louisiana Avenue.
Traffic is being diverted from I-10 to Exit 109 (Breaux Bridge). Drivers can also exit at Lobdell (LA 415) to US 190 to get around those delays.
This is a developing story.
