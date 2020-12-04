42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase ends in crash

1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, December 04 2020 Dec 4, 2020 December 04, 2020 10:08 PM December 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A vehicle pursuit by a state trooper ended in what appeared to be a head-on collision with a police car.

The crash happened at Avenue G and South River Road.

Details of the crash and pursuit have not been released yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days