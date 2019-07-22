75°
Police chase ends in crash into tanker truck; man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE - A suspect fleeing a traffic stop early Sunday morning died after he struck a semi-truck.
According Police, an officer attempted to stop 29-year-old Artis Cain for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Nicholson Drive. Cain then fled from the officer and crashed into a tanker truck near Chippewa Street and Scenic Highway. Authorities say that Cain then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound
Cain was pronounced dead at the scene.
