79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase ends in crash into tanker truck; man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

6 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 July 21, 2019 11:16 AM July 21, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - A suspect fleeing a traffic stop early Sunday morning died after he struck a semi-truck.

According Police, an officer attempted to stop 29-year-old Artis Cain for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Nicholson Drive. Cain then fled from the officer and crashed into a tanker truck near Chippewa Street and Scenic Highway. Authorities say that Cain then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Cain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days