Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot along College Drive

1 hour 32 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, November 02 2022 Nov 2, 2022 November 02, 2022 10:00 PM November 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A wrecking crew towed a truck away following a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. 

Traffic cameras showed troopers pursuing a vehicle down I-12 to I-10, topping 90 miles per hour. The truck exited along College Drive and pulled into the Wendy's parking lot where Troopers established a perimeter. 

State Police and Baton Rouge Police occupied the immediate area, near Corporate Boulevard, through the Valley Park area to Acadian Thruway. 

It is unclear how the chase started and if a suspect was arrested. 

This is a developing story. 

7 Days