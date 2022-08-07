Latest Weather Blog
Police charge Kentucky school bus driver with DUI after crash
KENTUCKY - Reports say police in Kentucky arrested a school bus driver for drunk driving after a bus with 33 elementary students on board crashed.
ABC News reports that 54-year-old Lesley Harvey was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and 33 counts of wanton endangerment.
According to the Oldham County Police Department, the bus was carrying students from Crestwood Elementary School when the bus hit a security barrier near a subdivision. No injuries were reported.
Harvey reported the accident to her supervisor, but said there was no damage and continued on her route, according to ABC. Police say school officials ordered Harvey to stop the bus.
Trending News
She was taken to a hospital for a breath test and school officials contacted local law enforcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an...
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death set for Monday...
-
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple...
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
-
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back...
Sports Video
-
Catholic's Shelton Sampson commits to LSU
-
LSU Tigers hold 1st Fall football practice under Brian Kelly
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...