Police: Car sale in LSU parking lot led to gunfire, 4 arrested

BATON ROUGE - Four people have been arrested in an attack that occurred on LSU's campus after the first week of the fall semester.

LSU released details about an armed trio who were apprehended for what the university said was an "attempted first degree murder" in the parking lot of a dorm ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Three men, Tedrick Tyrick Owens, Rechard Kelly and Ricky Kelly were arrested Sept. 8 and booked for attempted first-degree murder.

The university added that a fourth suspect, Zora A. Scott, was already arrested and charged with principal to attempted murder.

The incident unfolded August 27 shortly before 11 p.m. at Spruce Hall, which is in the northern area of campus off Aster Street, about a block off Highland Road on the river side of campus.

LSU Police said two groups of people reportedly met to discuss the purchase of a vehicle and something went wrong.

Authorities say Zora Scott, among the group who met at Spruce Hall, contacted Ricky Earl Kelly III. Kelly, authorities say, brought two others with him.

Police identified one of Kelly's companions as his brother, Rechard Kelly, and a second companion as Tedrick Tyrik Owens.

LSUPD said the three arrived at the Spruce Hall meet-up together, and an argument erupted between the groups that led to the trio blocking the victims in with their vehicle.

After this, the three allegedly exited their sedan and began shooting at the other group's vehicle.

The arrest report says, "One victim indicated he believed the shooter(s) were attempting to kill him." After this, police say the Kelly brothers and Owens fled the scene.

According to authorities, the shots that were fired did not hurt anyone but damaged the victims' vehicle. The arrest report says the rear driver's side tire was flat and the passenger side tail light was shattered.

While investigating the shooting, LSU PD said they discovered that "the majority of the students involved in the shooting knew, had intimate relationships with, or had direct cellular communications with" the alleged shooters.

While details related to the timeline of events have yet to be clarified, LSU Police confirmed that Scott contacted Rechard Kelly, asking him to show up at Spruce Hall.

Further investigation revealed that Scott and Rechard Kelly were romantically tied and that she knew he, his brother, and Owens were behind the Aug. 27 shooting.

All four individuals Scott, the Kelly brothers, and Owens have been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack.