65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Car crash that killed three was caused by road rage

3 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, April 18 2021 Apr 18, 2021 April 18, 2021 3:58 PM April 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

AVONDALE - Police believe a Saturday car crash in Jefferson Parish that killed three and left one in critical condition was caused by road rage.

The multi-car accident happened just before 6 p.m. on LA 18 near LA 541.

Officials say Paul Ferrara, 49, was closely following a pickup truck. Ferrara moved into the lane next to the pickup before hitting the side of the truck with his own car. The impact caused Ferrara's car to spin into the lane over, where he collided with 31-year-old Raish-Nia Wright's car, according to reports.

Ferrara, Raish-Nia Wright and 11-year-old Dezerra Wright were found dead at the scene. 

Trending News

Another passenger in Wright's car, an 11-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days