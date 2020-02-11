Police capture fugitive wanted for brutal armed robbery of Greenwell Street store

Tevin D. Moore mugshot

BATON ROUGE - Police say they've arrested a man who was wanted by both the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police for burglary, theft, and robbery.

According to official documents, 27-year-old Tevin Deandre Moore's charges date back to 2016 when he was accused of robbing a Greenwell Street store called Rite Stop.

Deputies say it was shortly before 9 p.m. on a Monday night that Moore, wearing a black shirt around his face like a mask, waited for the store's two owners to lock up and head out.

Official documents say as the two made their way into the parking lot, Moore approached them and began fighting with one of them.

At one point, deputies say Moore brandished a gun, hit one of the victims on her head with such force that she required medical attention and then used the gun to threaten both victims as he demanded they give him their money.

The victims told deputies they complied, but during their fight with Moore they were able to pull the shirt from his face and one of the victims said she recognized him.

The injured victim was treated at the Baton Rouge General Hospital, where staples were used to close the laceration to her head. Over a week later, she happened to see Moore in the Glen Oaks area, riding down the street on a bicycle. She followed him into Ragusa's Meat Market and quickly called authorities, telling them she'd spotted the man who'd injured her and taken her money.

Though deputies weren't able to pick Moore up right then, they were able to identify him as a suspect.

Less than a year later, in June of 2017, Moore was still on the lam and police say he burglarized a woman's car while it was parked at a Millerville area apartment complex.

Moore allegedly lifted a Ruger .380 handgun from the woman's glove compartment and for some reason, he also left blood splatters in her car.

According to an official document, police collected samples from the splatters and after submitting them to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis found that the DNA matched Tevin Moore.

Moore was arrested on charges that include burglary/simple, theft of a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and being a fugitive from justice, .