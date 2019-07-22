83°
Police called to overnight crash involving vehicle, train on Government St.
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to an overnight crash in Baton Rouge involving a vehicle and a train.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash was reported on Government Street near 14th Street around 2:30 a.m. Authorities say the vehicle hit the train.
No serious injuries were reported.
