Police called to help break up brawl involving students and parents Westdale Middle School

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon.

The school system said there were two fights involving four students and some parents shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it got a call about the brawl, which is now being handled by school board security.

No injuries have been reported.