Police called to Gus Young Avenue, N. 44th Street in response to 'suspicious death'

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Feb. 25) morning, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to Gus Young Avenue in response to a "suspicious death," authorities say.

Multiple officers and their units were seen near the corner of North 44th Street and Gus Young Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

The deceased individual's identity has not been released and neither have authorities confirmed specifics in relation to the manner of the individual's death.

Information is scarce as authorities are in the midst of responding to the incident; this article will be updated as details are confirmed.

