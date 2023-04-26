Police called to brawl at LSU baseball game Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police were summoned to a baseball game at Alex Box Stadium after getting reports of a fight in a suite Tuesday.

The disturbance was reported around 9:30 p.m., late into the Tigers' 6-5 loss to Nicholls.

The university and stadium personnel did not respond to questions about the situation Wednesday. However, university records confirmed that campus police were called to the stadium around that time in response to a battery.

The reports also suggest someone may have tried to fight with an officer.

It was not clear whether anyone is facing criminal charges.