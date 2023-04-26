83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police called to brawl at LSU baseball game Tuesday night

1 hour 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 2:58 PM April 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were summoned to a baseball game at Alex Box Stadium after getting reports of a fight in a suite Tuesday.

The disturbance was reported around 9:30 p.m., late into the Tigers' 6-5 loss to Nicholls.

The university and stadium personnel did not respond to questions about the situation Wednesday. However, university records confirmed that campus police were called to the stadium around that time in response to a battery. 

The reports also suggest someone may have tried to fight with an officer. 

It was not clear whether anyone is facing criminal charges.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days