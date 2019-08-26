81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police called after man arrives at hospital following overnight stabbing

Monday, August 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital following a stabbing.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim arrived before 5:20 a.m. Monday with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening at this time. 

Before 1 a.m. emergency responders were called to a reported stabbing in the 3700 block of Washington Ave.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

